24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which condition is NOT necessary for a person to be considered functioning at their Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)?
A
Not eating for the past 12 hours
B
Restful night of sleep
C
Performing physical activity
D
Not under physical or emotional stress