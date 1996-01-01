19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Vascular Disorders
Which of the following can be a potential side effect of decongestants?
A
They relieve nasal congestion and sinus pressure
B
They cause an increase in blood pressure
C
They work by narrowing the blood vessels in the nasal passages
D
They reduce swelling and congestion, allowing for easier breathing