27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
An athlete tested positive for testosterone during a doping control. We are all aware that some athletes use testosterone boosters incorrectly to supplement their training in order to accelerate muscle growth and improve overall physical performance. Which of the following hormone levels is likely to be affected by such athletes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GnRH
B
LH
C
FSH
D
All of the above