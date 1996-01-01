13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
John complains of severe back pain and is admitted to the hospital. On investigation, it was found that he suffered from lumbar prolapse, causing a condition known as Cauda Equina Syndrome. This neurological condition affects the bundle of nerve roots in the sacral and lumbar regions. Which of the following symptoms will be seen in John?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tingling sensation in arms
B
Bowel and urinary incontinence
C
Neck pain and stiffness
D
Loss of appetite and nausea