15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the function of the pharyngotympanic tube?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Collect sound waves and direct them into the ear canal.
B
Transmit sound vibrations from the middle ear to the cochlea.
C
Equalize pressure in the middle ear with atmospheric pressure.
D
Separate the outer ear from the middle ear.