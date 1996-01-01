25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The muscular tubes that connect the kidneys to the urinary bladder and transport urine from the renal pelvis of each kidney to the bladder for storage and eventual elimination are called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Urethra
B
Ureter
C
Urethral sphincter
D
Urethral meatus