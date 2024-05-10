28. Human Development
Introduction to Human Development
28. Human Development Introduction to Human Development
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 35-year-old woman with unexplained infertility undergoes her first IVF cycle. After ovarian stimulation, she produces a high number of follicles, and her estrogen levels are significantly elevated. The clinician decides to postpone the fresh embryo transfer due to the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). What is the most appropriate course of action to manage this patient’s embryos?
A 35-year-old woman with unexplained infertility undergoes her first IVF cycle. After ovarian stimulation, she produces a high number of follicles, and her estrogen levels are significantly elevated. The clinician decides to postpone the fresh embryo transfer due to the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). What is the most appropriate course of action to manage this patient’s embryos?