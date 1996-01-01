15. Special Senses
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the role of the hypothalamus in the development of anxiety disorders, and which of the following mechanisms may contribute to this role?
A
Increased activity in the amygdala, leading to excessive fear and worry.
B
Decreased activity in the prefrontal cortex, impairing cognitive function.
C
Direct inhibition of the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin and GABA.
D
Increased activity in the parasympathetic nervous system, leading to feelings of nervousness and tension.