18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What does cardiac output represent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The amount of blood pumped by the right ventricle in 1 minute.
B
The amount of blood pumped by the left ventricle in 1 minute.
C
The amount of blood pumped by all four heart chambers in 1 minute.
D
The amount of blood pumped by the heart in 30 seconds.