27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Physiology
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Riya's mother brings her to a gynecologist because she has been experiencing amenorrhea for a couple of months. The doctor records that Riya is 15 years old, weighs 35 kg, and has only 10% body fat. Identify the hormone that will be low in Riya and affect the HPG axis, thereby causing amenorrhea.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Estrogen
B
Leptin
C
Progesterone
D
FSH