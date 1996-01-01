27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Physiology
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly describes the monthly reproductive cycle in females?
A
The shedding of the endometrium leads to fertilization.
B
Follicular phase is when progesterones are produced by ovarian follicles.
C
During the luteal phase, the follicle transforms into corpus albicans.
D
Ovulation is triggered by the luteinizing hormone of the pituitary gland.