19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The veins are blood vessels that carry deoxygenated blood back to the heart. Which of the following statements is incorrect about veins:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Veins are thicker than arteries
B
Veins are visible on the skin
C
Venules are the smallest veins
D
All of the above