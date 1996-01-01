20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
20. Lymphatic System Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Roma undergoes surgery to remove the tumor in her groin area as well as the surrounding inguinal lymph nodes. What are the possible complications of her surgery to remove lymph nodes and vessels?
Roma undergoes surgery to remove the tumor in her groin area as well as the surrounding inguinal lymph nodes. What are the possible complications of her surgery to remove lymph nodes and vessels?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increased overall immune response
B
Decreased edema
C
Accumulation of excess interstitial fluid
D
Enhanced lymphatic drainage