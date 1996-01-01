13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following must occur first before an action potential is generated?
The sensory signals must be processed and filtered in the thalamus.
The somatic sensory information must be processed in the cortex.
The receptor potential must be of sufficient magnitude and reach the threshold.
The electrical signal must be carried by the axon towards the central nervous system.