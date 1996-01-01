22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens to intrapulmonary and atmospheric pressures between breaths?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Intrapulmonary pressure is higher than atmospheric pressure.
B
Intrapulmonary pressure is lower than atmospheric pressure.
C
Intrapulmonary and atmospheric pressures are equal.
D
Intrapulmonary pressure fluctuates during this period.