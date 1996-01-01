19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person suffering from the syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone (SIADH) is diagnosed with elevated blood pressure. What could be causing the increase in blood pressure?
A
Fluid overload
B
Increased Heart rate
C
Vasodilation
D
Reduced blood volume