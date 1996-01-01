14. Autonomic Nervous System
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the sympathetic division of the autonomic nervous system, where are the cell bodies of preganglionic neurons primarily located?
A
In the dorsal horns of the spinal cord
B
In the ventral horns of the spinal cord
C
In the lateral horns of spinal segments T1 to L2
D
In the brainstem and sacral segments of the spinal cord