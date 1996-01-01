9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
9. Muscle Tissue Steps of Muscle Contraction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is NOT a true statement regarding the action of acetylcholine (ACh) in muscle contraction?
Which of the following is NOT a true statement regarding the action of acetylcholine (ACh) in muscle contraction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ACh is released from motor neurons at the neuromuscular junction
B
ACh binds to nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs) on the motor end plate
C
ACh causes depolarization of the muscle fiber membrane
D
ACh inhibits the release of calcium ions from the sarcoplasmic reticulum