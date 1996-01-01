27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Physiology
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following pairs correctly matches the hormone with its function?
A
Testosterone - Chemical that inhibits the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis
B
Estrogen - Hormone that stimulates the growth of the uterine lining (endometrium)
C
Inhibin - Hormone that stimulates the secretion of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)
D
Prolactin - Chemical in males that inhibits the hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular axis