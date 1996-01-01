13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pulled hamstring is caused by the simultaneous contraction of the quadriceps femoris and hamstring. Which of the following is the protective mechanism in our body to help prevent this injury?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reciprocal inhibition
B
Co-contraction
C
Muscle balance
D
Reinforcement