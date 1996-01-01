28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Embryonic Development
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The size of a zygote is unique among all cells because:
A
The zygote develops steadily by successive divisions of its initial mass without accruing additional living matter
B
The zygote develops slowly through mitotic divisions of its initial mass while accruing additional mass
C
The zygote is significantly smaller compared to other cells
D
None of the above