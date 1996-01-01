22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the exhalation process, why is the air forced out of the respiratory tract?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pressure inside the lungs is higher compared to the atmospheric pressure.
B
The pressure inside the lungs is lower compared to the atmospheric pressure.
C
The increase in the volume of the thoracic cavity.
D
Both B and C