10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following distinguishing features between tendons and aponeuroses is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tendons are flat and ribbon-like, while aponeuroses are cord-like in shape.
B
Tendons are composed of collagen fibers arranged in a grid-like pattern, while aponeuroses have parallel bundles of collagen fibers.
C
Tendons attach muscles to bones, while aponeuroses attach muscles to other muscles.
D
Both b and c.