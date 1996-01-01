18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens to cardiac output when the heart rate continues to climb beyond 160–180 bpm?
Cardiac output continues to rise indefinitely.
Cardiac output plateaus and remains constant.
Cardiac output first plateaus and then declines.
Cardiac output gradually increases without any decline.