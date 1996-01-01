14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Characteristics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following cranial nerves is incorrectly matched with the parasympathetic ganglion it synapses on?
A
Oculomotor (CN III) - Ciliary ganglia
B
Facial (CN VII) - Pterygopalatine ganglia
C
Glossopharyngeal (CN IX) - Otic ganglia
D
Vagus (CN X) - Submandibular ganglia