18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is not true about the dicrotic notch that occurs in the cardiac cycle?
A
It is typically observed just after the closure of the aortic valve.
B
It occurs due to a brief increase in aortic pressure.
C
It is a large, sustained peak or deflection point that occurs on the aortic pressure waveform.
D
It provides information about the functioning of the aortic valve.