16. Endocrine System
Hormones
16. Endocrine System Hormones
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
In individuals with Type 1 diabetes, particularly when diabetes is inadequately controlled, there is a potential risk of developing diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). What impact does DKA have on the blood?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can increase salt concentration.
B
It can decrease the pH.
C
It can decrease oxygen concentration in red blood cells.
D
It can kill the white blood cells.