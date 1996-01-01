19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Vascular Disorders
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Blood pressure is an essential physiological parameter as it reflects the pressure within the cardiovascular system and helps maintain adequate blood flow to the organs and tissues. An abnormally high blood pressure is referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hypotension
B
Hypertension
C
Heart failure
D
Both "a" and "b"