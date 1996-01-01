19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of capillary walls differs from veins and arteries in that they lack a tunica externa layer. Which of the following is the primary function of tunica externa?
A
Provides support and protection
B
Ensures smooth flow of blood
C
Produces red blood cells
D
Responsible for blood clotting