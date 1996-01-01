22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
22. Respiratory System Pulmonary Ventilation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Swallowing a large and poorly chewed food bolus may result in choking. This is a result of which of the following?
Swallowing a large and poorly chewed food bolus may result in choking. This is a result of which of the following?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The food was directed into the esophagus.
B
The salivary enzyme is ineffective.
C
The epiglottis failed to cover the trachea.
D
The epiglottis failed to cover the esophagus.