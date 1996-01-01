23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Mouth
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct regarding the teeth.
I. The crown of the tooth is the hardest known substance in the body
II. The cementum of the tooth is the calcified material that covers the outside of the tooth root
III. The dentin of the tooth is a layer of material that lies above the enamel of the tooth
Choose which statement is correct regarding the teeth.
I. The crown of the tooth is the hardest known substance in the body
II. The cementum of the tooth is the calcified material that covers the outside of the tooth root
III. The dentin of the tooth is a layer of material that lies above the enamel of the tooth
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Statement III
D
All statements are correct