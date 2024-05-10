2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following diseases is caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for the production of the enzyme hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (HGPRT), affecting purine metabolism?
