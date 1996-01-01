Respiratory alkalosis is a condition caused by hyperventilation. Which of the following statements best explains the mechanism of the development of respiratory alkalosis due to hyperventilation?
Hyperventilation leads to excessive elimination of carbon dioxide (CO2), resulting in decreased levels of carbonic acid (H2CO3) in the blood and increased pH
Hyperventilation causes increased oxygen (O2) levels in the blood, leading to a shift in the acid-base balance and increased pH.
Hyperventilation enhances the production of bicarbonate ions (HCO3-) in the blood, leading to increased levels of carbonic acid (H2CO3) and alkalosis.
Hyperventilation causes a decrease in blood volume, resulting in a relative increase in bicarbonate ions (HCO3-) and alkalosis.