3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Emily, a 24-year-old medical student, is volunteering at a local hospital. She experienced sudden dizziness while observing a surgical procedure. The sight of blood made her collapse to the ground. She quickly regained consciousness within a minute but felt weak and disoriented afterward. What type of autonomous disorder is Emily likely experiencing in this situation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Migraine
B
Parkinson's disease
C
Vasovagal syncope
D
Multiple sclerosis