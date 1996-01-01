15. Special Senses
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. Maqsood was brought to the emergency room of a tertiary care hospital in an unconscious state, breathing rapidly and deeply, with acetone-like breath and a blood sugar level of 700mg/100ml. He was given fluids and insulin intravenously resulting in his miraculous recovery after a few hours. Which of the following options describes the mechanism of insulin's action in Mr. Maqsood's recovery?
A
Lowering the blood glucose level by increasing cellular uptake and utilization of glucose, stimulating glycogen and fat synthesis, and inhibiting gluconeogenesis.
B
Increasing the blood glucose level by decreasing cellular uptake and utilization of glucose, inhibiting glycogen and fat synthesis, and stimulating gluconeogenesis.
C
Lowering the blood glucose level by decreasing cellular uptake and utilization of glucose, inhibiting glycogen and fat synthesis, and stimulating gluconeogenesis.
D
Increasing the blood glucose level by increasing cellular uptake and utilization of glucose, stimulating glycogen and fat synthesis, and inhibiting gluconeogenesis.