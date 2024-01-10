18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about isovolumetric relaxation is false?
ANSWERS
A
The volume of blood in this state remains constant.
B
This phase occurs after the closure of semilunar valves.
C
The pressure within the ventricles increases during this phase.
D
This process occurs before the opening of the AV valves.