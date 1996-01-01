22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During inspiration, which of the following actions by the respiratory muscles results in an increase in the size of the thoracic cavity, leading to a larger volume within the chest and a decrease in intrathoracic pressure?
A
Contraction of the diaphragm causes downward movement, and contraction of the external intercostal muscles causes outward and upward movement of the rib cage.
B
Contraction of the diaphragm, causing downward movement, and contraction of the internal intercostal muscles, causing inward and downward movement of the rib cage.
C
Upward movement of the diaphragm and passive recoil of the thoracic cavity.
D
Upward movement of the diaphragm and contraction of the external intercostal muscles, causing outward and upward movement of the rib cage.