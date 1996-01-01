25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Urine Formation
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following states the effect of the reabsorption of water on the filtrate as it progresses through the proximal convoluted tubule?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It makes the solute less concentrated.
B
It decreases in volume.
C
It leads to substance accumulation in the PCT.
D
It leads to a decrease in osmolarity.