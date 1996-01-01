16. Endocrine System
Hormones
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. Davis, a 45-year-old patient, was admitted to the hospital for major surgery. His blood type was determined to be A+. Mr. Davis experienced significant blood loss during the surgery and required a blood transfusion. Which of the following tests is essential before administering a blood transfusion?
A
Hemoglobin test
B
Blood glucose test
C
Blood pressure measurement
D
Blood type and crossmatch test