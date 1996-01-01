14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
14. Autonomic Nervous System ANS Divisions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following ganglia provides sympathetic innervation to the abdominal organs, including the stomach, liver, spleen, pancreas, and kidneys?
Which of the following ganglia provides sympathetic innervation to the abdominal organs, including the stomach, liver, spleen, pancreas, and kidneys?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Celiac ganglia
B
Superior cervical ganglia
C
Inferior mesenteric ganglia
D
Stellate ganglia