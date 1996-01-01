22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the blood has a lower oxygen-carrying capacity due to anemia, the oxygen-hemoglobin saturation curve shifts to the right. This means that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hemoglobin saturation is low leading to higher partial pressure of oxygen.
B
Hemoglobin releases oxygen more readily to the tissues.
C
Hemoglobin does not dissociate easily with oxygen causing tissue hypoxia.
D
The oxygen-carrying capacity of hemoglobin is compromised.