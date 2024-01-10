19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct.
I. Pressure gradient is the difference in blood pressure between two points in the vascular system
II. Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of all blood vessels
III. Blood flow refers to the movement of blood through the vessels from veins to capillaries and then into the arteries.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Statement III only
D
Statements I, II, and III