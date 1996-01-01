15. Special Senses
Smell
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fatigue, weakness, weight gain, cold intolerance, constipation, dry skin, hair loss, menstrual irregularities in women, slow heart rate, hoarse voice, memory impairment, and difficulty in concentrating are features of?
A
Dementia.
B
Alzheimer's disease.
C
Hyperthyroidism.
D
Hypothyroidism.