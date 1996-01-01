9. Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about muscle contraction is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Actin filaments slide along the myosin heads as they are pulled during muscle contraction.
B
ATP is produced during muscle contraction.
C
Troponin and tropomyosin are components of the myosin filament.
D
The I band remains the same length during muscle contraction.