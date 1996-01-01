23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. James is suffering abdominal pain due to gall bladder stones that are obstructing his common bile duct. Identify which of the following meals will aggravate his condition.
Mr. James is suffering abdominal pain due to gall bladder stones that are obstructing his common bile duct. Identify which of the following meals will aggravate his condition.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbohydrate rich
B
Fat rich
C
Protein rich
D
All of the above