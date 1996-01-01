17. Blood
Hemostasis
17. Blood Hemostasis
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a person is deficient in factor VII of the clotting pathway, which of the following is the best description of the expected results of their clotting tests?
If a person is deficient in factor VII of the clotting pathway, which of the following is the best description of the expected results of their clotting tests?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The prothrombin time will be prolonged.
B
The partial thromboplastin time will be prolonged.
C
The prothrombin time is prolonged, but the partial thromboplastin time is normal.
D
The prothrombin time is normal, but the partial thromboplastin time is prolonged.