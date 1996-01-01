18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens during isovolumetric relaxation in the cardiac cycle?
What happens during isovolumetric relaxation in the cardiac cycle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ventricles contract and eject blood.
B
The semilunar valves open to allow blood to flow into the ventricles.
C
The semilunar valves close to prevent backflow into the ventricles.
D
The atria fill with blood.