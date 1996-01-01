16. Endocrine System
Hormones
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why do people often find themselves making frequent trips to the bathroom after consuming alcoholic beverages?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alcohol stimulates the brain to empty the urinary bladder.
B
Alcohol loosens the sphincter that controls urine flow.
C
Alcohol inhibits the release of antidiuretic hormones that act on kidneys to retain water.
D
Alcohol increases water absorption in the small intestine.