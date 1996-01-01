27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Anatomy
27. Reproductive System Male Reproductive Anatomy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In terms of urogenital function, what distinguishes the male and female urethras?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The male urethra serves only reproductive purposes, while the female urethra serves only excretory purposes.
B
Both male and female urethras transport urine and semen.
C
The male urethra transports both urine and semen, while the female urethra is solely involved in the urinary system.
D
The male urethra is responsible for transporting urine, while the female urethra is involved in the elimination of waste products.