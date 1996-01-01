27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Physiology
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the first event to occur in the hormonal regulation of female reproduction:
A
GnRH stimulates the anterior pituitary to generate FSH and LH
B
FSH stimulates the development of egg cells
C
LH triggers the creation of steroid hormones from the ovaries
D
LH in synergy with follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) stimulates follicular growth and ovulation